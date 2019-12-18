Live Now
FCS playoff attendance numbers

NCAA Football
(STATS) – Attendance figures announced at 2019 FCS playoff games:

First Round (28,787)

at Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: 7,569

at Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: 4,173

at Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3: 3,743

at Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: 3,559

Illinois State 24, at Southeast Missouri 6: 3,274

at Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: 2,817

Kennesaw State 28, at Wofford 21: 1,992

at UAlbany 42, Central Connecticut State 14: 1,660

Second Round (75,859)

at Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28: 16,550

at North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 13: 15,690

at Montana State 47, UAlbany 21: 12,947

at James Madison 66, Monmouth 21: 10,881

at Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20: 5,422

Austin Peay 42, at Sacramento State 28: 5,140

Northern Iowa 13, at South Dakota State 10: 4,102

Illinois State 24, at Central Arkansas 14: 5,127

Quarterfinals (43,312)

at North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3: 14,132

at Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10: 14,017

at James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0: 8,741

at Weber State 17, Montana 10: 6,422

