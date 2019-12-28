FCS players commit to all-star games

(STATS) – The college football postseason all-star games are heating up.

The showcases that annually draw NFL and pro league personnel to the practices and games to evaluate prospects get started with the FCS Bowl on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The three major postseason all-star games will be held in January – the Reese’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The list can change or grow, but following are FCS players who have been announced as accepting invitations to the three major games:

—=

95th East-West Shrine Game

Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

3 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Princeton QB Kevin Davidson

North Dakota State TE Ben Ellefson

Wagner LB Cam Gill

Illinois State FS Luther Kirk

Rhode Island OG Kyle Murphy

Montana LB Dante Olson

Rhode Island WR Aaron Parker

Bucknell P Alex Pechin

Illinois State RB James Robinson

Montana State DE Bryce Sterk

North Dakota State DE Derrek Tuszka

—=

9th NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Southeast Missouri DT Josh Avery

Sam Houston State TE Woody Brandom

James Madison DE Ron’Dell Carter

Yale OG Dieter Eiselen

Cal Poly WR J.J. Koski

Western Illinois DT LaCale London

Jacksonville State WR Josh Pearson

Tennessee State WR Chris Rowland

San Diego QB Reid Sinnett

Chattanooga QB Nick Tiano

—=

71st Reese’s Senior Bowl

Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

2:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Southern Illinois SS Jeremy Chinn

Portland State TE Charlie Taumoepeau

South Carolina State OT Alex Taylor

Dayton TE Adam Trautman