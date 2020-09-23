FCS pair named to 2020 Good Works Team

(Stats Perform) – Two players from FCS-level HBCUs, Howard’s DaShawn Simon and North Carolina Central’s Stephen Stokes, were named Wednesday to the 2020 Allstate AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Good Works Team for outstanding work on campus and in the community.
Simon is a sophomore wide receiver and Stokes a senior defensive back, both from Baltimore.
Simon was recognized for his work supporting The Grassroot Project (TGP) educating middle school students in Washington, D.C. about the importance of sexual, mental and nutritional health. He also volunteers with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Stokes works one-on-one with youth at risk of becoming involved in gangs through the Project BUILD program in Durham, North Carolina. He also serves as Big Brother mentor at a Durham elementary school and has spoken to youth in Baltimore about the importance of higher education. He’s worked with the Police Athletic League to create at-home workout videos for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence also was part of the prestigious team, which features 22 players and honorary coach Neal Brown of West Virginia.
The honorees, picked from 149 nominations, are dedicated to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others through a charitable organization or service group. Each player also must maintain a strong academic standing.
—=
2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Rakavius Chambers, Duke
Trenton Gill, North Carolina State
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Treyjohn Butler, Stanford
Elijah Hicks, California
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Adam Shibley, Michigan
Teton Saltes, New Mexico
Chanse Sylvie, Oklahoma
Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III and NAIA)
Mike Delich, Bethel (Minn.)
Alexander Findura, Bloomsburg
Jacob Norris, Chadron State
Tyler Bradfield, Grand Valley State
DaShawn Simon, Howard
Stephen Stokes, North Carolina Central
Chris Backes, Saint John’s (Minn.)
Jackson Ross, University of Chicago
Steven Spirakis, Rochester
Andrew Whitaker, Washington University (Mo.)
Jace Neugebauer, William Penn
Honorary Head Coach
Neal Brown, West Virginia