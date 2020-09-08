FCS in NFL: 143 on opening rosters; 66 on practice squads

(Stats Perform) – FCS college football has flexed its muscle with 143 former players on NFL season-opening rosters and another 66 signed to practice squads.

There’s no shortage of star power, including the likes of quarterbacks Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles, North Dakota State) and Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers, Eastern Illinois), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams, Eastern Washington), tight end Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers, Harvard), left tackle Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints, Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and linebacker Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts, South Carolina State).

James Madison has the most players on 53-man active rosters with seven followed by Delaware, Harvard, North Dakota State and South Carolina State with six each. North Dakota State, the three-time defending national champion, has five players on practice squads, bringing its overall total to 11, the high among FCS programs.

All 32 NFL rosters have an FCS player. Twelve of the players will be in action Thursday night when the Houston Texans and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the league’s 101st season.

Following are former FCS players on NFL season-opening active rosters:

Browns (9) – Stephen Carlson (Princeton), Tae Davis (Chattanooga), Jamie Gillan (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M), Kendall Lamm (Appalachian State), George Obinna (Sacramento State), Larry Ogunjobi (Charlotte), Alex Taylor (South Carolina State), J.C. Tretter (Cornell)

Buccaneers (8) – Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M), Cameron Brate (Harvard), Cam Gill (Wagner), Joe Haeg (North Dakota State), Ryan Smith (North Carolina Central), Aaron Stinnie (James Madison), Justin Watson (Penn), Josh Wells (James Madison)

49ers (7) – Kendrick Bourne (Eastern Washington), Tom Compton (South Dakota), Ross Dwelley (San Diego), Jimmy Garoppolo (Eastern Illinois), Kyle Juszczyk (Harvard), Jerick McKinnon (Georgia Southern), Jaquiski Tartt (Samford)

Bills (6) – Darryl Johnson (North Carolina A&T), Taron Johnson (Weber State), Taiwan Jones (Eastern Washington), Dean Marlowe (James Madison), Siran Neal (Jacksonville State), Josh Norman (Coastal Carolina), Andre Roberts (The Citadel)

Saints (7) – Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Nick Easton (Harvard), Kaden Elliss (Idaho), Ethan Greenidge (Villanova), Josh Hill (Idaho State), Anthony Lanier II (Alabama A&M), Adam Trautman (Dayton)

Texans (7) – DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State), Dylan Cole (Missouri State), Isaiah Coulter (Rhode Island), Keion Crossen (Western Carolina), P.J. Hall (Sam Houston State), Tytus Howard (Alabama State), David Johnson (UNI)

Broncos (6) – Jacob Bobenmoyer (Northern Colorado), Austin Calitro (Villanova), Davontae Harris (Illinois State), Shelby Harris (Illinois State), Sam Martin (Appalachian State), Diontae Spencer (McNeese)

Eagles (6) – Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State), Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State), Craig James (Southern Illinois), Rick Lovato (Old Dominion), Alex Singleton (Montana State), Carson Wentz (North Dakota State)

Jets (6) – Daniel Brown (James Madison), Joe Flacco (Delaware), John Franklin-Myers (Stephen F. Austin), Chris Hogan (Monmouth), Patrick Onwuasor (Portland State), Greg Van Roten (Penn)

Titans (6) – Nick Dzubnar (Cal Poly), Anthony Firkser (Harvard), Isaiah Mack (Chattanooga), MyCole Pruitt (Southern Illinois), Kalif Raymond (Holy Cross), Derick Roberson (Sam Houston State)

Bears (5) – Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T), DeAndre Houston-Carson (William & Mary), Bilal Nichols (Delaware), Eric Saubert (Drake), Buster Skrine (Chattanooga)

Chiefs (5) – Alex Brown (South Carolina State), Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State), Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova), Daniel Kilgore (Appalachian State), Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois)

Lions (5) – Jamal Agnew (San Diego), Mike Ford (Southeast Missouri State), Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah), Tony McRae (North Carolina A&T), Nick Williams (Samford)

Ravens (5) – Chris Board (North Dakota State), Nick Boyle (Delaware), L.J. Fort (UNI), Anthony Levine Sr. (Tennessee State), Patrick Ricard (Maine)

Cardinals (4) – Robert Alford (Southeastern Louisiana), Chase Edmonds (Fordham), Josh Miles (Morgan State), Chris Streveler (South Dakota)

Colts (4) – Bruce Anderson III (North Dakota State), Darius Leonard (South Carolina State), George Odum (Central Arkansas), Luke Rhodes (William & Mary)

Dolphins (4) – Julie’n Davenport (Bucknell), Jesse Davis (Idaho), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Harvard), Kamu Grugier-Hill (Eastern Illinois)

Falcons (4) – Jaeden Graham (Yale), Cameron Nizialek (Columbia), Foye Oluokun (Yale), Timon Parris (Stony Brook)

Packers (4) – Tim Boyle (Eastern Kentucky), Raven Greene (James Madison), Robert Tonyan (Indiana State), Billy Turner (North Dakota State)

Panthers (4) – Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois), Zach Kerr (Delaware), Trent Scott (Grambling State), Julian Stanford (Wagner)

Rams (4) – Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington), Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Troy Reeder (Delaware), Nsimba Webster (Eastern Washington)

Washington Football Team (4) – Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty), Danny Johnson (Southern University), Mike Liedtke (Illinois State), Jimmy Moreland (James Madison)

Chargers (3) – Nasir Adderley (Delaware), Donald Parham Jr. (Stetson), Easton Stick (North Dakota State)

Jaguars (3) – James O’Shaughnessy (Illinois State), James Robinson (Illinois State), Quincy Williams (Murray State)

Patriots (3) – Justin Bethel (Presbyterian), Brandon Copeland (Penn), Derek Rivers (Youngstown State)

Seahawks (3) – Eli Mencer (Albany), Jason Myers (Marist), Tyler Ott (Harvard)

Cowboys (2) – Ben DiNucci (James Madison), Joe Thomas (South Carolina State)

Giants (2) – C.J. Board (Chattanooga), James Bradberry (Samford)

Steelers (2) – Kameron Canaday (Portland State), Jordan Dangerfield (Towson)

Vikings (2) – Dakota Dozier (Furman), Oli Udoh (Elon)

Bengals (1) – LeShaun Sims (Southern Utah)

Raiders (1) – Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T)