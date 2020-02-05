FCS champ North Dakota State completes strong recruiting class

Closings & Delays
NCAA Football
(Stats Perform) – The addition of six players, including cornerback Courtney Eubanks, helped FCS national champion North Dakota State complete a highly regarded recruiting class on Wednesday.

The class grew to 30 players – 18 signees and 12 preferred walk-ons. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Eubanks, who held a number of FBS offers, was ranked as a three-star prospect by 24/7 Sports, joining some of NDSU’s December signees with the same designation – tight end Joe Stoffel from River Falls, Wisc., dual-threat quarterback Cam Miller from Solon, Iowa, and running back TK Marshall from Minneapolis. Cole Wisniewski, an outside linebacker/safety out of Sparta, Wisc., was one of the key defensive recruits in coach Matt Entz’s second signing class.

The Bison went 16-0 while winning their third straight FCS national title and a record eighth in the last nine seasons. They also have won nine straight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2020 SIGNEES

Seth Anderson, OL/DL, 6-5, 253, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

Oscar Benson, LB, 6-0, 180, Hillsboro, N.D. (Hillsboro)

Jack Bram, TE, 6-3, 215, Maryville, Mo. (Maryville)

Courtney Eubanks, CB, 5-10, 175, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Admiral Farragut Academy)

Dominic Gonnella, RB, 5-11, 190, Riverview, Fla. (Bloomingdale)

Tyson Gordon, S, 6-2, 177, Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic)

D.J. Hart, WR, 6-0, 180, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)

Nolan Jacobs, DT, 6-2, 243, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Kennedy)

TK Marshall, RB, 5-11, 189, Minneapolis (Southwest)

Cam Miller, QB, 6-1, 205, Solon, Iowa (Solon)

Mason Miller, OL, 6-6, 232, Ada, Minn. (Ada-Borup)

Raja Nelson, WR, 5-8, 175, Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville North)

Loshiaka Roques, DE, 6-3, 215, Maple Grove, Minn. (Wayzata)

Ty Satter, S, 6-1, 167, Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies)

Marques Sigle, CB, 5-10, 170, Omaha, Neb. (Omaha North)

Joe Stoffel, TE, 6-3, 234, River Falls, Wis. (River Falls)

Cole Wisniewski, OLB/S, 6-3, 189, Sparta, Wis. (Sparta)

Grey Zabel, OL, 6-5, 247, Pierre, S.D. (T.F. Riggs)

*Andre Carrier, TE, 6-3, 197, Cavalier, N.D. (Cavalier)

*Joseph Deyak, WR, 6-2, 190, West St. Paul, Minn. (St. Thomas Academy)

*Hayden Johnston, OL, 6-1, 259, Albert Lea, Minn. (Albert Lea)

*Sam Jung, S, 5-10, 175, Neenah, Wis. (Neenah)

*Joe Kava, DT, 5-11, 229, Moorhead, Minn. (Fargo Shanley)

**Nick Radunz, OL, 6-3, 295, Becker, Minn. (Becker/North Dakota State College of Science)

*Trey Steinbach, DE, 6-3, 220, Marshall, Minn. (Marshall)

*Tyler Terhark, WR, 6-2, 192, Horace, N.D. (Sheyenne)

*Bryce Friday, DT, 6-4, 240, Markesan, Wisc. (Markesan)

*Nathan Goldade, RB, 5-10, 202, West Fargo, N.D. (Sheyenne)

*Jesse Hastings, FB, 5-11, 229, Mount Vernon, S.D. (Mount Vernon/Plankinton)

*Nathan Whiting, PK, 5-10, 205, Rosemount, Minn. (Rosemount)

*-Recruited Walk-on

**-Transfer Recruited Walk-on

