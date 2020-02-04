Closings & Delays
ETSU hopes to rebound in Southern Conference

NCAA Football
(Stats Perform) – A pair of tough nonconference games figure to strengthen ETSU for the always-competitive Southern Conference race this year.

The Buccaneers have visits to FBS power Georgia (Sept. 12) and FCS quarterfinalist Austin Peay (Sept. 26) as part of their 11-game schedule, which was announced Monday. They will play five home games at Greene Stadium.

ETSU, which made the playoffs in 2018, finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the SoCon last season.

2020 ETSU Schedule

Sept. 5, Mars Hill

Sept. 12, at Georgia

Sept. 19, Samford*

Sept. 26, at Austin Peay

Oct. 3, at The Citadel*

Oct. 10, Western Carolina*

Oct. 24, at VMI*

Oct. 31, Chattanooga*

Nov. 7, at Mercer*

Nov. 14, at Wofford*

Nov. 21, Furman*

* – Southern Conference game

