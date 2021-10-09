EMU deflects late pass, holds off Miami (Ohio) for 13-12 win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Ben Bryant’s 16-yard pass to Bryson Cannon over the middle was the lone touchdown in a game that saw six field goals provide the bulk of the scoring as Eastern Michigan edged Miami (Ohio) 13-12 in a Mid-American Conference battle on Saturday.

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive as Cannon crashed through a pair of defenders to give Eastern Michigan (4-2, 1-1) a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Chad Ryland tacked on field goals of 47 and 33 yards as the Eagles extended their lead to 13-6.

Graham Nicholson, who kicked four field goals for the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1), booted 31 and 44-yarders that cut the gap to 13-12 with 6:29 left to play.

Eastern Michigan sealed the one-point win when A.J. Mayer’s fourth-down pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage, ending the RedHawks final drive with under two minutes to go.

The Eagles took over and wound the clock down to almost zero before punting.

Bryant went 21-of-31 passing for 206 yards. Miami outgained the Eagles 385 yards to 257 with Mayer throwing for 259 yards. Jack Sorenson had 123 yards on seven catches for the RedHawks.

