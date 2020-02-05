Eastern Washington lands strong recruiting class

Closings & Delays
(Stats Perform) – Eastern Washington announced one of the stronger recruiting classes on the FCS level on Wednesday.

More than half of the 23 signees, one transfer and three preferred walk-ons signed during the December period and helped the Big Sky program rank high in the FCS, according to 24/7 Sports.

Key signees included tight end Nate Smith from Hillsboro, Ore., dual-threat quarterback Shane Jennings from Dietrich, Idaho, and defensive end/outside linebacker Sandrey Mitberg from Beaverton, Ore.

Eastern Washington went 7-5 in coach Aaron Best’s third season last year, one season after finishing as the FCS runner-up.

EASTERN WASHINGTON 2020 SIGNEES

Matthew Brown, DT, 6-2, 270, Hoquiam, Wash. (Hoquiam)

Jett Carpenter, TE, 6-4, 210, Medford, Ore. (North Medford)

Efton Chism III, WR, 6-0, 175, Monroe, Wash.(Monroe)

Wyatt Hansen, OL, 6-5, 280, Kent, Wash. (Kentwood)

Shane Jennings, QB, 6-2, 195, Dietrich, Idaho (Gooding)

Gale Kamp, OL, 6-4, 260, North Bend, Wash. (Mount Si)

Kameron Lane, S, 5-11, 175, Benicia, Calif. (Benicia)

Sandrey Mitberg, OLB/DE, 6-3, 225, Beaverton, Ore. (Beaverton)

Brandon Montoya, RB, 5-8, 180, Wishram, Wash. (Lyle/Wishram)

Brenden Rivera, OL, 6-3, 280, Gig Harbor, Wash. (Gig Harbor)

Ben Roe, DT, 5-11, 265, Concord, Calif. (De La Salle)

Nate Smith, TE, 6-6, 210, Hillsboro, Ore. (Hillsboro)

Trevor Thurman, LB, 6-2, 215, Kenmore, Wash. (Inglemoor)

Nolan Ulm, WR, 6-2, 190, Kelowna, B.C. (Kelowna Secondary)

*Ely Doyle, S, 6-0, 190, Santa Clarita, Calif. (Bishop Alemany/Arizona State)

Taalefili Fata, DE, 6-3, 225, Tacoma, Wash. (Clover Park)

LeAndre Gaines, DE, 6-3, 240, Chehalis, Wash. (W.F. West)

Justice Jackson, RB, 5-11, 180, Discovery Bay, Calif. (Liberty)

Parker Johnson, QB, 6-4, 215, Puyallup, Wash. (Cascade Christian)

Conner O’Farrell, LB, 6-0, 210, Anchorage, Alaska (Service)

Malaki Roberson, WR, 5-9, 175, Graham, Wash. (Graham-Kapowsin)

Cage Schenck, CB, 5-9, 165, Woodinville, Wash. (Woodinville)

Ben Voigtlaender, DE, 6-2, 255, Spokane, Wash. (Mead)

DaJean Wells, CB, 5-10, 165, Seattle (Ballard)

**Mike Rivera, WR, 5-10, 170, Sunnyside, Wash. (Sunnyside)

**Kellen Wallace, OL, 6-7, 275, Moapa Valley, Nev. (Moapa Valley)

**Ahmani Williams, LB, 6-0, 205, Vancouver, Wash. (Skyview)

*-Transfer

**-Preferred Walk-on

