Dixie State set for D-I FCS debut at Tarleton

(Stats Perform) – The early portion of the FCS spring season has belonged to Tarleton, whose first win on the Division I level came in a rout of an FBS program, New Mexico State.

Dixie State, the other new FCS program this year, hopes to have similar success on Saturday when it makes its D-I debut. The Trailblazers will make the trip from Utah to Stephenville, Texas, to face Tarleton (1-1).

Dixie State went only 52-100 (.342) in 14 Division II seasons, but it’s coming off a program-best 8-3 record – averaging over 300 passing yards per game – in coach Paul Peterson’s first season in 2019. The 40-year-old is a former Boston College quarterback who directed an upset win at Notre Dame in 2004.

After sharing quarterback duties as a sophomore, 6-foot-7 Kody Wilstead will be the Trailblazers’ season-opening starter. Defensive end Dylan Hendrickson, like Wilstead a redshirt junior, fronts the defense after a 10-sack campaign.

Tarleton’s 43-17 win at New Mexico State on Sunday propelled the Texans to a No. 22 national ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Texans lost to McNeese 40-37 in double overtime in a wild first game of the FCS spring season on Feb. 13.

While Dixie State and Tarleton are playing their first year as FCS independents, they will be a part of the Western Athletic Conference’s return to football in 2022. They’ll meet again in the spring season, with the Trailblazers hosting Tarleton on March 13 in St. George, Utah.