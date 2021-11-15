Delaware State, four players collect FCS Week 11 national honors

(Stats Perform) – Dayton’s Jake Chisholm, Montana’s Robby Hauck, James Madison’s Ethan Ratke and Murray State’s DJ Williams were selected Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week for Week 11 games ending on Nov. 13.

In addition, Delaware State earned FCS National Team of the Week.

The five honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jake Chisholm, Dayton, RB, R-Jr., 5-9, 191, Union, Kentucky

Chisholm racked up 334 all-purpose yards – the second-most in an FCS game this season – and matched the school record with five touchdowns in Dayton’s 38-29, season-ending win over Davidson, which prevented the Wildcats from clinching the Pioneer Football League title. Chisholm carried the ball 34 times for 226 yards, including a career-long 73-yard TD run. He had 46 receiving and 62 kick return yards.

Honorable Mention: Kevin Brown, RB, UIW; BJ Byrd, WR, Morehead State; Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama State; Nick Howard, QB, Dartmouth; Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana; Joe Mancuso, QB, Richmond; Rasean McKay, QB, Florida A&M; Parker McKinney, QB, Eastern Kentucky; LaDarius Owens, RB/KR, Texas Southern; Jacob Saylors, RB, ETSU; Jason Shelley, QB, Missouri State

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Robby Hauck, Montana, S, R-Jr., 5-10, 185, Missoula, Montana

Hauck posted a game-high 14 tackles for his third straight and 19th career game in double figures as Montana defeated Northern Arizona 30-3 in the Big Sky, which extended the Grizzlies’ run of not allowing a touchdown to 10 straight quarters. Seven of Hauck’s stops were solos, including a seven-yard strip sack that was recovered by a teammate and returned for a touchdown.

Honorable Mention: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State; Isaiah Chambers, DE, McNeese; De’Shaan Dixon, DE, Norfolk State; Isaiah Hall, DB, St. Thomas; Trai Hodges, DB, Southeast Missouri; Andrew Irwin, LB, Harvard; Donovan Manuel, LB, ETSU; William McRainey, LB, Gardner-Webb; Kevin Peprah, DE, Sacred Heart; Matt Shotwell, LB, Cal Poly

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ethan Ratke, James Madison, PK, R-Sr., 5-10, 186, Mechanicsville, Virginia

In earning his second weekly award this season, Ratke set a CAA record with six field goals in James Madison’s 32-22 win at William & Mary. While doing so, he surpassed the NCAA all-division records for career field goals (100) and points by a kicker (517). He’s converted 28 of 30 field goal attempts, one make shy of the FCS single-season record.

Honorable Mention: Skyler Davis, PK, Elon; Orlando Hernandez, PK/P, Mississippi Valley State; Calvin Jones, WR/KR, Western Carolina; Kevin Macias, PK, Montana; Alex Schmoke, PK, Saint Francis; Daniel Whelan, P, UC Davis; Montrell Washington, WR/KR, Samford

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DJ Williams, Murray State, QB, R-Fr., 6-2, 202, Harvey, Illinois

Williams accounted for 296 yards of total offense and two touchdowns and directed four scoring drives that averaged 70 yards while Murray State beat Southeast Missouri 28-10 to end the Redhawks’ bid to win the Ohio Valley Conference title. He completed 10 of 17 attempts for 175 yards with a career-long 73-yard pass, and rushed for a career-high 121 yards, including a personal-best 58-yarder, and two TDs.

Honorable Mention: Michael Brescia, QB, Colgate; Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Bryant; Collin Guggenheim, RB, Nicholls; Elijah Moffett, S, Abilene Christian; Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth; Josiah Silver, DE, New Hampshire; Jaylen Smith, RB, Rhode Island; Kamron Smith, DB, Charleston Southern

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Delaware State (28-26 win over Norfolk State)

D-State overcame a 26-0 deficit in the final 24 minutes for the second-largest comeback win in program history, while also ending Norfolk State’s bid to win the MEAC title. The Hornets went ahead for the first time on Jared Lewis’ 30-yard touchdown pass to Trey Gross on fourth-and-five with 1:53 left. Wade Inge also had two TD receptions in the rally. Coach Rod Milstead was the starting left guard on the 1990 DSU team that posted the program’s largest comeback win – from 28 points down to 38-37 over Liberty. The Hornets (5-5) have their highest win total since 2013.

Honorable Mention: Dayton (38-29 win over Davidson); Holy Cross (52-24 win over Fordham); Maine (35-10 win over UMass); Missouri State (34-27 win over Northern Iowa)