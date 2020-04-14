1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing Supreme Court to hold hearing on primary election procedures

Dayton sets 2020 schedule

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Dayton will host five of its 11 opponents during a 2020 schedule in which coach Rick Chamberlin seeks his 100th career win.

Chamberlin has posted winning records in 11 of his first 12 seasons, going 93-41 overall. Last season, the Flyers were 8-3, including 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League.

They will kick off the season on Sept. 3 at Southeast Missouri. Their home games are against Robert Morris (Sept. 19) and PFL members Valparaiso (Oct. 3), Drake (Oct. 10), Stetson (Oct. 31) and Morehead State (Nov. 14).

Dayton is projected to return 14 starters, featuring quarterback Jack Cook, all-purpose back Jake Chisholm and safety Brandon Easterling.

—=

2020 Dayton Schedule

Sept. 3, at Southeast Missouri

Sept. 12, at Georgetown

Sept. 19, Robert Morris

Sept. 26, at Marist*

Oct. 3, Valparaiso*

Oct. 10, Drake*

Oct. 17, at Butler*

Oct. 24, at San Diego*

Oct. 31, Stetson*

Nov. 14, Morehead State*

Nov. 21, at Davidson*

* – PFL game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞