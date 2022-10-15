CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Theo Day threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Northern Iowa racked up 548 yards on offense in a 42-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.

The Panthers (3-4) struck early, with Day’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy coming on their first possession. Day threw second-quarter TD passes of 32 yards to Desmond Hutson and 70 yards to Sam Schnee for a 34-7 halftime lead. Day’s 1-yard run early in the third quarter was UNI’s final score of the game.

Day completed 13 of 23 passes for 308 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per completion. Dom Williams had 92 yards rushing on 12 carries and the Panthers had 229 yards on the ground.

Boone Abbott completed 12 of 22 passes for 162 yards with touchdowns of 11 yards to Joey Hobert and 30 yards to Rickie Johnson. Abbott was intercepted twice.

Utah Tech fell to 1-5.

