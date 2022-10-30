EL PASO, Texas (AP)Chase Cunningham threw three touchdown passes, including a back-breaking 75-yard strike to Jaylin Lane midway through the fourth quarter, and Middle Tennessee turned back UTEP 24-13 on Saturday night.

Cunningham’s pass to Lane came on a first-down play after UTEP’s Gavin Baechle kicked his second 47-yard field goal to get the Miners within 17-13 with 7:30 remaining in the game.

Cunningham’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Tate Jr. gave Middle Tennessee (4-4, 1-3 Conference USA) a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

UTEP (4-5, 2-3) pulled even at halftime on Baechle’s field goal and Gavin Hardison 4-yard scoring toss to Tyrin Smith.

Cunningham’s 6-yard touchdown pass to DJ England-Chisholm was the only score of the third quarter and gave the Blue Raiders the lead for good.

Cunningham completed 21 of 27 passes for 265 yards for Middle Tennessee. Lane had seven catches for 147 yards. Frank Peasant rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries.

Hardison completed 19 of 34 passes for 177 yards with an interception for the Miners. Smith had 10 receptions for 117 yards.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25