DALLAS (AP)Brandon Crossley picked off a Seth Henigan pass in the back of the end zone with two seconds left to preserve SMU’s 34-31 win over Memphis Saturday in the regular-season finale for both schools.

Henigan drove the Tigers 76 yards to set up second-and-goal at the SMU 9 with 14 seconds left, needing only a field goal to send the game into overtime. He rolled to his left and floated a pass intended for a receiver streaking along the end line only to have Crossley make a leaping interception.

Tanner Mordecai fired 24 yards to Rashee Rice early in the fourth quarter, then drove the Mustangs 66 yards in 12 plays to set up Collin Rogers’ 23-yard field goal to take a 34-23 lead.

But Henigan answered by hitting Roc Taylor from 7-yards out, then finding Gabriel Rogers for a two-point conversion to pull Memphis within 34-31 with 2:36 left in the game.

SMU’s Austin Upshaw pounced on the on-sides kick, but the Mustangs could not make a first down and punted, giving the Tigers the ball at their own 16.

Mordecai was 22 of 30 for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Lavine carried it 25 times for 64 yards and two scores to lead SMU (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Rice caught 13 passes for 147 yards.

Henigan was 27 of 44 for 287 yards and a touchdown, with Javon Ivory catching six for 98 yards for Memphis (6-6, 3-5). Jevyon Ducker carried 10 times for 81 yards.

SMU won for just the fifth time in 15 meetings with Memphis. Since both teams joined the AAC, the Tigers lead the series 7-3.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2