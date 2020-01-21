Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Coulter, Guerriero granted NFL Draft eligibility

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero were the only FCS underclassmen granted early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.

The NFL granted special eligibility to 99 underclassmen, while 16 other players who have fulfilled their degree requirements also became eligible. The draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Coulter caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, working opposite his cousin, Rhode Island’s Stats Perform first-team All-America wide receiver Aaron Parker, a senior draft prospect. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Coulter had 132 receptions in his three season.

Guerriero led the FCS and set a Monmouth record with 1,995 rushing yards as a junior. He made the All-America first team and tied for third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the national offensive player of the year. The 5-10, 190-pound speedster was just under 4,000 rushing yards and scored 39 touchdowns across his three seasons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞