Constantine, Rice dispose of S. Mississippi in 24-19 win

HOUSTON (AP)Jake Constantine threw for two scores and Rice’s defense snared four interceptions, and the Owls never trailed in a 24-19 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.

Following five straight losses against its Conference USA foe, Rice (2-3, 1-0) now has a two-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1).

Constantine threw a 19-yard touchdown to Robert French to start the second half and extend Rice’s lead to 17-7. After the Owls’ defense came up with a pick on Southern Mississippi’s next drive, Cedric Patterson III ran for a 38-yard score for a 24-7 lead. The Golden Eagles responded on the following kickoff when Camron Harrell ran it back 95 yards to reduce the deficit to 10.

Jake Lange threw for 304 yards for Southern Mississippi with a touchdown and three interceptions. Jason Brownlee caught eight passes for 127 yards.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25