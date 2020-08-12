College football games canceled or postponed near 1,000

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Tuesday, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 935(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision

TOTAL: 465.

FBS vs. FBS: 391.

FBS vs. FCS: 74.

Championship Subdivision

TOTAL: 544(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 470.

FBS vs. FCS: 74.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 609(asterisk).

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,049(asterisk).

(asterisk)-Includes games against opponents outside division.

