College football games canceled or postponed near 1,000

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Tuesday, according to Associated Press research.
Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 935(asterisk)
Bowl Subdivision
TOTAL: 465.
FBS vs. FBS: 391.
FBS vs. FCS: 74.
Championship Subdivision
TOTAL: 544(asterisk).
FCS vs. FCS: 470.
FBS vs. FCS: 74.
Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 609(asterisk).
Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,049(asterisk).
(asterisk)-Includes games against opponents outside division.