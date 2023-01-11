CHICAGO (AP)Chicago State is considering adding a Division I football team.

A predominantly Black institution with an enrollment of about 2,300, the South Side school announced Wednesday a committee of faculty, staff, students, partners, community leaders and ”long-standing stakeholders across all levels of football in and around Chicago” will study in the coming months the impact a football program would have. That group will make recommendations to the university’s president.

The school did not mention which Division I tier it would join – FBS or FCS – or where a football team would play.

Chicago State has 15 Division I teams and operates as an independent after nine years in the Western Athletic Conference.

