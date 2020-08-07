Chattanooga coach tweets for opponents

(Stats Perform) – Chattanooga football coach Rusty Wright has one of the more interesting, if not modern ways to try to fill out his team’s schedule this season: Twitter.

With schedules across college football in flux due to teams having their season shortened or canceled, Chattanooga’s second-year coach sought opponents through a tweet, asking for other programs to get in touch with him.

Wright wrote, “Wanted: Football games. In-Conf/Out of Conf/FCS/G5/P5 doesn’t matter. Have team, will travel. DM me. #GoMocs #myguyswanttoplay.”

Chattanooga, which went 6-5 last year, has lost only one game due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the Sept. 3 opener at Western Kentucky – but Wright’s tweet could signal his program will have more dates to fill on the schedule.

The Mocs are members of the Southern Conference, which is still determining whether it will have a fall season.