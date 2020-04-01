Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Central Connecticut State to host five, face Toledo

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Defending Northeast Conference champ Central Connecticut State will play five home games and make a visit to Toledo as part of its 11-game 2020 schedule.

The Blue Devils’ season opens on Sept. 5 at Arute Field in New Britain against NEC foe Wagner. Coach Ryan McCarthy’s squad also will host Valparaiso (Sept. 19) and NEC opponents Duquesne (Oct. 3), Sacred Heart (Nov. 7) and Long Island (Nov. 21).

The road portion of the schedule features a Sept. 26 matchup at Toledo. CCSU is 0-4 all-time against FBS opposition.

—=

2020 Central Connecticut State Schedule

Sept. 5, Wagner*

Sept. 12, at Merrimack

Sept. 19, Valparaiso

Sept. 26, at Toledo

Oct. 3, Duquesne*

Oct. 10, at Columbia

Oct. 17, at Saint Francis*

Oct. 24, at Bryant*

Nov. 7, Sacred Heart*

Nov. 14, at Robert Morris*

Nov. 21, Long Island*

* – NEC game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞