Catamounts seek bounce-back campaign

(Stats Perform) – Western Carolina seeks to bounce back during its 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Monday.
The Catamounts, who are coming off two straight three-win seasons, will play five times at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in coach Mark Speir’s ninth campaign: against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 19) as well as Southern Conference opponents Chattanooga (Oct. 3), Wofford (Oct. 31), VMI (Nov. 7) and The Citadel (Nov. 21).
Western Carolina will make a Nov. 14 visit to FBS program Liberty.
While the Catamounts are replacing four-year quarterback Tyrie Adams, they are projected to return 18 starters.
2020 Western Carolina Schedule
Sept. 5, at Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 12, at Mercer*
Sept. 19, Gardner-Webb
Sept. 26, at Furman*
Oct. 3, Chattanooga* (Homecoming)
Oct. 10, at ETSU*
Oct. 17, at Samford*
Oct. 31, Wofford*
Nov. 7, VMI*
Nov. 14, at Liberty
Nov. 21, The Citadel*
* – Southern Conference game