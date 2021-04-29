Campbell, Lewis, Snyder invited to Buck Buchanan Award announcement

(Stats Perform) – Linebackers Colby Campbell of Presbyterian and Stone Snyder of VMI and defensive end Jordan Lewis of Southern were invited on Thursday to the announcement of the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The trio was among 18 finalists for the Buchanan, named for the legendary defensive lineman and in its 26th season. The winner will be announced on an FCS National Awards show to air on Bally Sports Regional Networks (formerly Fox Sports Regional Networks) on May 15.

Campbell, a 6-foot, 230-pound senior, ended the regular season with 96 tackles in seven games to rank second in the FCS in tackles per game (13.7). He reached double figures five times, including a career-high 25 against Pioneer Football League champion Davidson while earning Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week. He finished with seven tackles for 25 yards in losses, one sack, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups.

Lewis, a 6-3, 195-pound junior, ranked No. 1 in the FCS regular season in tackles for loss (15), tackles for loss per game (3.0), tackle yardage for loss (82), sacks (10.5), sacks per game (2.1) and sack yardage (73) over five games. The Southwestern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year finished with 27 overall tackles (19 solo), posting season highs of 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble in a victory at Alabama State.

Snyder, a 6-3, 225-pound sophomore, was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in tackles per game (10.9) – 76 in seven regular-season games, including 21 versus The Citadel. In helping VMI capture its first SoCon title since 1977 and a first-ever FCS playoff bid, he had 9.5 tackles for 64 yards in losses, eight sacks and four QB hurries. He added 12 more tackles in the playoffs against James Madison.

A 40-member national media panel voted on the Buck Buchanan Award following the 2020-21 regular season, which spanned the fall and spring semesters. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel.

2020-21 Buck Buchanan Award Voting Results

A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point.

4. Isaiah Chambers, DE, McNeese: 4-2-5-6-7-62

5. La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, LB, Southern Utah: 2-3-4-5-1-45

6. Nicario Harper, S, Jacksonville State: 4-0-3-4-5-42

7. Jared Brinkman, NT, Northern Iowa: 6-0-0-1-1-33

8. Jahari Kay, DE, Sam Houston: 0-4-4-1-1-32

9. Mike Greene, DE, James Madison: 3-1-3-1-0-30

10. Tre Walker, DE, Idaho: 0-2-2-3-2-22

11. (tie) Storey Jackson, 0-4-0-1-2-20

11.(tie) Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas: 1-2-1-1-2-20

13. Kordell Jackson, NB, Austin Peay: 0-1-4-1-1-19

14. Tristan Wheeler, LB, Richmond: 0-0-0-5-2-12

15. Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State: 0-2-0-1-1-11

16. Chris Edmonds, CB, Samford: 0-0-1-2-1-8

17. Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Fordham: 0-0-0-0-1-1

18. Titus Leo, DE, Wagner: 0-0-0-0-0-0