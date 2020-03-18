Cal Poly, Fresno State schedule future matchups

(Stats Perform) – Cal Poly and Fresno State announced matchups in 2021 and 2022 on Wednesday.

The two former California Collegiate Athletic Association rivals will meet at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno on Sept. 11, 2021 and Sept. 3, 2022.

Cal Poly now plays in the Big Sky Conference and Fresno State the Mountain West.

“Our student-athletes understand the challenge that comes with facing Fresno State and are very excited about the opportunity,” Cal Poly’s first-year coach Beau Baldwin said.

Fresno State has won the last seven meetings to lead the all-time series 32-10-2. The most recent meeting was Fresno’s 41-25 win in 2013.