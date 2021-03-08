CAA, MVFC dominating Stats Perform FCS Top 25

(Stats Perform) – CAA Football and the Missouri Valley Football Conference continued to flex their muscles in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.

The two conferences combined for five of the first six spots and 12 overall in the national media rankings. James Madison (3-0) remained No. 1 and one of five ranked CAA teams after it escaped with a close conference win at Elon Saturday. The MVFC again matched its all-time high with seven ranked teams, led by No. 3 North Dakota (3-0).

At least one team from the CAA or MVFC, and sometimes both conferences, have advanced to the FCS championship game in the last 18 seasons.

Weber State (1-0), the three-time defending Big Sky champion, held the No. 2 spot for the second straight week.

A national panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which this spring includes only schools that have committed to playing a regular schedule. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (MARCH 8)

1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 981 points (29 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 4 Result: 20-17 win at Elon

2. Weber State (1-0 Big Sky), 928 (2)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 4 Result: Postponed at Cal Poly

3. North Dakota (3-0 Missouri Valley), 919 (9)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 4 Result: 21-10 win over then-No. 20 South Dakota

4. Northern Iowa (2-1 Missouri Valley), 863

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 4 Result: 20-10 win over then-No. 15 Illinois State

5. North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 778

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 4 Result: 25-0 win at Missouri State

6. Villanova (1-0 CAA), 777

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 4 Result: 16-13 win at Stony Brook

7. Nicholls (3-0, 2-0 Southland), 754

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 4 Result: 31-24 win at Northwestern State

8. South Dakota State (2-1 Missouri Valley), 752

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 4 Result: 45-10 win over Western Illinois

9. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South), 653

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 4 Result: No game

T10. Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley), 652

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 4 Result: 38-16 win at Tennessee State

T10. Southern Illinois (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 652

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 4 Result: 30-22 win at Youngstown State

12. Sam Houston (1-0 Southland), 557

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 4 Result: No game

13. Albany (1-0 CAA), 538

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 4 Result: 24-20 win at then-No. 14 New Hampshire

14. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern), 402

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 4 Result: 25-24 OT win at The Citadel

15. Furman (2-1 Southern), 351

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 4 Result: 44-37 OT win over Samford

16. Eastern Washington (1-1 Big Sky), 317

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 4 Result: 45-13 win over Northern Arizona

17. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA), 272

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 4 Result: 24-20 loss to then-No. 13 Albany

18. Southeastern Louisiana (1-1 Southland), 239

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 4 Result: 25-20 win over McNeese

19. Delaware (1-0 CAA), 233

Previous Ranking: 25; Week 4 Result: 37-0 win over Maine

20. Wofford (1-1 Southern), 222

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 4 Result: Postponed vs. ETSU

21. South Dakota (1-1 Missouri Valley), 185

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 4 Result: 21-10 loss at then-No. 4 North Dakota

22. Illinois State (0-2 Missouri Valley), 148

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 4 Result: 20-10 loss at then-No. 3 Northern Iowa

23. UC Davis (1-0 Big Sky), 140

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 4 Result: 27-17 win at Idaho

24. Monmouth (0-0 Big South), 119

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 4 Result: No game

25. UIW (2-0 Southland), 115

Previous Ranking: Unranked; West 4 Result: 42-20 win at Lamar

Dropped Out: Southeast Missouri (16) and Idaho (19)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): VMI 89, Idaho 81, Southeast Missouri 77, Jackson State 55, Richmond 36, Gardner-Webb 32, San Diego 15, ETSU 12, Austin Peay 10, Dixie State 10, Murray State 9, Tarleton 9, Elon 3