Bunch throws 2 TDs on SE Missouri State’s 21-16 win

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Andrew Bunch threw for 151 yards and a pair of third-quarter touchdowns as Southeast Missouri State defeated Tennessee Martin 21-16 on Saturday.

The Redhawks (3-4, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference) led 7-3 at halftime after a Geno Hess 1-yard run early in the first quarter.

Bunch connected with Rashawn Palmer on a 74-yard catch-and-run on the second play after halftime and closed the third quarter with a 3-yard TD toss to Zack Smith for a 21-10 SEMO lead.

UT Martin (2-4, 2-4) cut the gap to 21-16 when John Bachus III capped an 88-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring toss to Colton Dowell with 6:25 remaining.

After a punt, SEMO forced the Skyhawks to turn the ball over on downs and ran out the remaining 1:39.

Bachus threw for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Dowell, but was intercepted once and sacked four times.

