Buffalo routs Wagner 69-7 in season opener

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Kyle Vantrease threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Jovany Ruiz within the first minute of the game, Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist collected his first win at the helm, and the Bulls routed Wagner 69-7 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kevin Marks Jr. and Dylan McDuffie each had a pair of touchdown runs for the Bulls. Ron Cook, Tajay Ahmed, and Jake Molinich added a TD run apiece.

Cook led the Bulls with 95 yards rushing, and his 6-yard touchdown run capped a two minute, 99-yard drive to end the first half. Marks added 72 yards on the ground to move to ninth all-time in the program with 1,107 career yards rushing.

Linguist, who was Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator last season, was the Bulls’ defensive backs coach in 2012-13.

Vantrease completed 15 of 19 passes for 231 yards. Matt Myers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Marlyn Johnson midway through the third quarter.

LeShane Taylor had a 4-yard touchdown run for Wagner with 10:26 remaining.

It was the second meeting between the teams and the first since 1987, a 20-0 Wagner win at Buffalo.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

