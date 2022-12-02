BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Quian Williams scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter and Buffalo rallied past Akron 23-22 on Friday to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in five seasons.

It was just the second catch of the game for Williams, who extended the ball over the line just before being knocked out of bounds for a 16-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10. The 2-point conversion was no good but Marcus Fuqua sealed it with his second interception of the game and conference-leading seventh of the season.

Cole Snyder was 23-of-43 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which opened the season 0-3 before winning five straight. Justin Marshall made six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Williams finished with 30 yards receiving.

Fuqua also intercepted a pass on the third play of the game, but the Bulls went three-and-out from the 9 and Akron responded with a 97-yard scoring drive. Buffalo P Anthony Venneri mishandled a snap in the end zone for a 9-0 deficit and the Bulls later fumbled it, leading to a 16-0 lead for Akron.

The Zips missed a 42-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the first half and Buffalo took advantage when Marshall outjumped a defender for a 38-yard touchdown to pull within 16-10 at the break.

Jeff Undercuffler was 28 of 45 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Akron (2-10, 1-7). Daniel George caught seven passes for 100 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 19 but it was delayed due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo area.

