Bucknell’s Pechin decorated on and off the field

(STATS) – Alex Pechin felt his punting skills were raw when he entered Bucknell University, and he heads toward a potential NFL career feeling the same way, always seeking improvement.

When he ultimately settles into perhaps his true calling in life, the 2019 recipient of the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Award – which honors a top FCS student-athlete who excels in the classroom, community and beyond – will seek to bring improvement to different medical devices. The biomedical engineering and management for engineers double major has already put his skills to work.

A three-time Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who carries a 3.9 grade point average, he interned for two summers in the research and development department of a company that delivers therapeutics to cure genetic diseases of the eye. For his senior design project, Pechin and classmates created an ultrasound simulator that would allow surgeons and residents to practice skills. To complete his five-year dual degree program, Pechin is doing research on how surfaces affect playground-related injuries.

“Having that connection between engineering and the human body is definitely where I want to place myself,” said Pechin, who will be honored at the STATS national awards banquet on Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas.

Pechin, pronounced PEACH-in, is a three-time STATS All-American, including twice on the first team. He averaged an FCS-high 47.3 yards in his final season, helping Bucknell to also rank No. 1 nationally in net punting average (43.4). He owns the four best single-season punting averages in Bucknell history, and over his career, the 6-foot, 210-pound pro prospect averaged 44.5 yards on 296 punts, with 95 going for at least 50 yards.

Don’t be misled, though, those raw skills have developed. His big foot has gotten stronger, he’s added backspin for punting toward an opponent’s 20-yard line and he can direct punts to trap a returner.