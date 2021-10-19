Brennan Armstrong leads nation in passing as Virginia eyes Georgia Tech

Two teams coming off drastically different wins against Duke meet Saturday night when Georgia Tech visits Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2 ACC) scored on all six first-half possessions and cruised to a 48-0 blowout of the Blue Devils last Saturday, while the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2) seized the lead with 51 seconds left in a 31-27 win against Duke in their most recent game on Oct. 9.

Virginia has won three straight to climb into second place in the ACC Coastal Division behind No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0).

Brennan Armstrong passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score in the lopsided home victory against Duke, UVA’s largest margin of victory against a conference foe since a 48-0 rout of Miami in 2007.

Named the ACC’s Quarterback of the Week for the fourth time this season, Armstrong leads the nation with 2,824 passing yards. His biggest weapon is Dontayvion Wicks, who leads the ACC with 21.2 yards per catch. Wicks caught seven passes for 125 yards and hauled in his sixth TD of the season against Duke.

“I don’t want it to come off as ‘I told you so,’ but I think (Armstrong) is the best quarterback in the ACC. And I wouldn’t trade him for anyone,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall (35-34), whose record at Virginia is above .500 for the first time in his tenure.

Georgia Tech has not won at Virginia’s Scott Stadium since 2013.

The Yellow Jackets, fresh off a bye week, have alternated wins and losses all season. Third-year head coach Geoff Collins’ team has already matched its season win total from both 2020 (3-7) and 2019 (3-9).

Against Duke, Jeff Sims led a clutch six-play, 88-yard drive in the final two minutes, capped by a 36-yard strike to Adonicas Sanders. Sims finished with 297 yards on 12-of-25 passing with three scores and two interceptions. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns (six passing, four rushing) in his last three games.

“Jeff’s a big-time player,” Collins said. “Obviously, we want to eliminate those early turnovers moving forward, but he’s a big-time player. … The guys have faith in him.”

