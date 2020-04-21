Boise State implements staff furloughs including athletics

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin and other coaches and athletic department employees earning more than $40,000 per year will be furloughed.

School President Marlene Tromp

, saying canceling events into the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic has cost the school more than $10 million.

All university employees earning more than $150,000 will be required to take 10-day furloughs between early May and the end of July. Those earning $100,000 to $149,999 will be required to take seven days; $75,000 to $99,999, five days; and $40,000 to $74,999, four days. Employees are not allowed to perform any work during the furloughs.

Most of Boise State’s football coaches will be required to take the 10-day furlough. Harsin makes $1.65 million in base salary. The majority of Boise State’s football coaching staff also exceeds the $150,000 threshold.

The 10-day furloughs will also come into play for men’s basketball coach Leon Rice and women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell. Rice’s base salary for 2019 was $705,292 and Presnell’s was $242,128.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25