Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Boilermakers hire Callaway as newest coaching staff member

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Purdue coach Jeff Brohm hired longtime assistant coach Neil Callaway as the Boilermakers’ new senior analyst Wednesday.

Callaway was Brohm’s offensive line coach in 2014 and 2015 at Western Kentucky before Callaway took the same job at Southern California.

Callaway spent two seasons with the Trojans but has not coached since. Purdue did not describe his exact role with the Boilermakers.

His previous stops have included stops at Georgia, Houston and Alabama, his alma mater, as well as UAB where he went 18-42 in five seasons as the head coach. Callaway started his career at as a part-time assistant at East Carolina in 1978 and took a full-time job at Wyoming in 1980.

Callaway also played for the late Paul ”Bear” Bryant at Alabama from 1974-77 and was part of three SEC championship teams.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞