LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Alcorn State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-21 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener Saturday night.

The Braves (2-2) trailed the Golden Lions (2-2) by four points at halftime, took a 24-21 lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and closed out the win with a 14-0 fourth-quarter run.

No other details were available.

