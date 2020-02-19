Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Bethune-Cookman finalizes 2020 schedule

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Bethune-Cookman has completed its 2020 schedule with the addition of a home game against first-year FCS program Tarleton on Oct. 31.

The matchup is one of five set for Memorial Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Wildcats will have a late start to the season with a Sept. 12 opener at South Florida and play 11 straight weeks with a final game against MEAC rival Florida A&M on Nov. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

Coach Terry Sims enters his sixth season with a 34-21 record, including 7-4 last year.

—=

2020 Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Sept. 12, at South Florida

Sept. 19, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 26, Howard*

Oct. 3, at Morgan State*

Oct. 10, North Carolina Central*

Oct. 17, at Norfolk State*

Oct. 24, at South Carolina State*

Oct. 31, Tarleton

Nov. 7, Delaware State*

Nov. 14, North Carolina A&T*

Nov. 21, Florida A&M* (in Orlando, Florida)

* – MEAC game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞