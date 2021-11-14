Barriere rallies Eagles to 38-20 victory over UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Eric Barriere passed for 411 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Washington rallied for a 38-20 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Barriere completed 34 of 54 passes and has thrown for 3,526 yards with 32 TDs and only six picks this season. Pierce ran for 89 yards on 17 carries, while Barriere added 42 on seven totes. Roberson finished with six catches for 93 yards, while Talolo Limu-Jones caught six passes for 92.

Barriere became the Big Sky Conference’s career leader in passing yards with 12,676, breaking former Eagle Matt Nichols’ record of 12,616. He is also tied with Vernon Adams Jr.’s program and Big Sky Conference mark for all-time touchdown passes with 110.

Eastern Washington, which had lost back-to-back games, was eliminated from contention for the Big Sky Conference title – and its automatic entry into the FCS playoffs – when Montana State won earlier in the day but boosted its odds for an at-large berth with a road win over a potential playoff team.

UC Davis, ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches poll, took a 17-14 lead on freshman Lan Larison’s 97-yard kick-return score to open the third quarter. Barriere answered with an 18-yard TD toss to Dylan Ingram and EWU never trailed again. Isaiah Lewis and Tamarick Pierce had scoring runs for the Eagles in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Miles Hastings staked UC Davis to a 7-0 lead after one quarter with a 1-yard TD toss to Jared Harrell. Barriere tossed TD passes covering 4 yards to Freddie Roberson and 3 yards to Efton Chism III to put the eighth-ranked Eagles (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) on top 14-7 midway through the second quarter. Isaiah Gomez’s 29-yard field goal cut the Aggies’ deficit to four at halftime.

Hastings completed 19 of 30 passes for 144 yards with one interception for the Aggies (8-2, 5-2).

