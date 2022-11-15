MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Sieh Bangura ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio beat Ball State 32-18 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

Bangura had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 7-yarder early in the fourth stretched Ohio’s lead to 26-11. He carried the ball 23 times that included a 41-yard run. Kurtis Rourke completed 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Ohio (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference).

John Paddock was 29-of-48 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (5-6, 3-4). Carson Steele had 14 carries for 96 yards.

Paddock threw a 7-yard TD pass to Brady Hunt, ending a long drive that pulled Ball State to 26-18 with about 10 minutes remaining. The Cardinals then turned the ball over on downs before Paddock threw his interception inside Bobcat territory.

Ohio ends its regular season at home against Bowling Green next Tuesday. Ball State plays Miami (Ohio) on the road next Tuesday, looking for its sixth win to become bowl eligible for the third straight season, which would be a program first.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.