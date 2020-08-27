Austin Peay preview capsule

(Stats Perform) – Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay is one of 15 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that has announced it will play at least one nonconference game this fall. Due to coronavirus concerns, the OVC postponed its conference schedule until a potential spring season.

LOCATION: Clarksville, Tennessee

STADIUM: Governors Stadium

INTERIM HEAD COACH: Marquase Lovings (first season)

2019 RECORD: 11-4, 7-1 Ohio Valley (Tie/1st)

2020 FALL SCHEDULE: Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12), at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (7 offense/7 defense)

3 KEY RETURNEES: QB Jeremiah Oatsvall, WR DeAngelo Wilson, NB Kordell Jackson

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL: QB JaVaughn Craig

OUTLOOK: The Governors earned a share of their first OVC title since 1977, won twice in their first FCS playoff appearance and set a school record for wins last season. However, coach Mark Hudspeth resigned after one season, and in early July, Lovings, the associate head coach and defensive line coach, took over what would be selected the No. 13 team in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. Craig was the All-OVC quarterback last year, but the position was stocked, with Oatsvall opening the campaign as the starter before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the second game. He will operate behind a veteran offensive line and work with the superb wide receiver duo of Wilson (89 catches, FCS-high 1,564 receiving yards, 15 TDs) and Baniko Harley (12 overall TDs). Jackson is a first-team All-American who had a hand in 11 turnovers, headlining a defense that is stout against the run and also boasts NG Josephus Smith (18½ tackles for loss, 7½ sacks) and LB Jack McDonald (team-high 118 tackles).