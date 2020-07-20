Austin Peay headlines OVC preseason team

(Stats Perform) – Austin Peay had the most Ohio Valley Conference preseason selections on Monday, led by wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson and nickelback Kordell Jackson as the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.

The Governors, coming off the best season in program history, led the way with seven selections. Jacksonville State followed with six; Tennessee Tech and UT Martin five apiece; Southeast Missouri four; Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Tennessee State three each; and Eastern Illinois two.

Wilson and Jackson are both seniors. Wilson led the FCS with 1,564 receiving yards, catching 89 passes and 15 touchdowns. Jackson, a unanimous All-American, totaled 47 tackles, seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Austin Peay (11-4) and Southeast Missouri (9-4) shared the OVC title last season, finishing No. 8 and 17, respectively, in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

—=

2020 ALL-OVC PRESEASON TEAM

Offensive Player of the Year: DeAngelo Wilson, WR, Austin Peay

Defensive Player of the Year: Kordell Jackson, NB, Austin Peay

OFFENSE

QB – Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State, R-Sr.

QB – Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech, Jr.

RB – Peyton Logan, UT Martin, Sr.

RB – Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky, R-Sr.

FB – Davin Dyal, UT Martin, R-So.

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay, Sr.

WR – Baniko Harley, Austin Peay, Sr.

WR – LaMartez Brooks, Murray State, R-Jr.

WR – Aaron Alston, Southeast Missouri, Jr.

WR – Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois, R-Jr.

TE/WR – Colton Dowell, UT Martin, R-Jr.

TE – Trae Barry, Jacksonville State, Sr.

OL – Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay, R-Sr.

OL – Aries Davis, UT Martin, R-Sr.

OL – Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr.

OL – Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech, Sr.

OL – Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr.

OL – Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State, R-Jr.

OL – Cam Durley, Tennessee State, R-Sr.

OL – JaChai Baker, Southeast Missouri, Sr.

DEFENSE

DE – Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech, Sr.

DT – Josephus Smith, Austin Peay, R-Sr.

DT – John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay, R-Jr.

DT – Austin Pickett, UT Martin, R-Sr.

DE – DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State, Jr.

OLB – Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois, Sr.

ILB – Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State, R-Sr.

ILB – Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State, R-Jr.

ILB – Jack McDonald, Austin Peay, R-Jr.

OLB – Tai Carter, Tennessee Tech, Jr.

CB – Nick Harper Jr., Tennessee State, R-Sr.

CB – Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State, R-Jr.

S – JaQuez Akins, UT Martin, Sr.

S – Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri, Sr.

NB – Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay, Sr.

SPECIALISTS

K – Kendrick Tiller, Southeast Missouri, R-Sr.

P – Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State, Jr.

KR – Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech, So.

PR – Malik Honeycutt, Murray State, R-Sr.