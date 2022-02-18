AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

Harsin announced the promotion on Friday, with Kiesau replacing Austin Davis. Davis left for personal reasons after replacing Mike Bobo, who Harsin fired after the regular season.

Harsin also promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni to edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, and elevated secondary coach Zac Etheridge to associate head coach.

Kieseau was brought in as an offensive analyst in February 2021 but took over receivers when Harsin fired Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

”One of the biggest things our players and program needs going from year one to year two with us is consistency – consistency with the system, the coaches and our plan for success,” Harsin said in a statement. ”Coach Kiesau and coach Bellantoni are excellent football coaches and teachers of the game with 44 years of Division I experience between them, including 22 combined years in coordinator roles.

”Both have been part of the relationship-building process over this past year here at Auburn, with the team and staff. They understand fully and are bought in on our goal and process.”

Auburn investigated Harsin’s program after 18 players and five assistant coaches departed, but opted to retain him. The buyout would have been $18.3 million.

Kiesau worked for Harsin at Boise State, serving as offensive coordinator in 2020 and co-offensive coordinator in 2019.

Kiesau spent the 2016 season as offensive coordinator at Fresno State and served as the interim coach for the final four games.

