AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.

Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Finley will practice with the team when preseason camp opens Friday.

”We’re aware of what’s going on,” Harsin said.

Police twice attempted to stop a male who was operating a motorcycle without a helmet in the same area on July 26, 2022, Stewart said. The man, who police identified as Finley, fled police ”and committed several other traffic offenses in the process,” Stewart said.

”Officers terminated the pursuit on both occasions as a matter of safety,” he said.

Finley started the Tigers’ final three games after a season-ending injury to Bo Nix. Auburn ended on a five-game losing streak.

The LSU transfer is competing in a crowded competition for the starting job after Nix transferred to Oregon. Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford are also competing in preseason camp. Freshman Holden Geriner enrolled early and went through spring ball.

