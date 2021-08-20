Auburn coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms.

The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.

”Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful,” Harsin said. ”I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

Auburn opens the season Sept. 4 against Akron.

