Arizona State names Edwards and Pierce co-coordinators

NCAA Football
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona State has named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators.

Head coach Herm Edwards made the announcement Tuesday.

Lewis, a coaching veteran of 25 years in the NFL, joined the program in 2019 as a special adviser and served as interim defensive backs coach in the 2019 Sun Bowl. He spent 16 seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach, setting team records with 131 wins, seven playoff appearances and four division titles.

A former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Pierce was recently promoted to associate head coach after spending his first two seasons as Arizona State’s linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. He will retain both titles.

Pierce played nine NFL seasons with Washington and the New York Giants, winning a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007.

