AP 2021 FCS All-America Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.Β (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque celebrated a spruced-up stretch of trail in the foothills. The new landscaping along Tramway near Indian School is not only a beautification project. It also features water harvesting areas for sustainability, as well as an underground mesh to deter prairie dogs.

The drought-persistent plants also create a habitat for pollinators. Along the way, there are educational signs about the benefits of native vegetation and more. "All parks, trails, open spaces, they're really part of a large educational, outdoor school system. And we need to maximize the educational benefits of everything we do in these places," said Dave Simon, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.