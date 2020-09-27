Anthony has 6 TDs, La Tech beats Houston Baptist 66-38

RUSTON, La. (AP) – Luke Anthony threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Louisiana Tech to a 66-38 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Anthony, a grad transfer from Abilene Christian, threw touchdown passes of 44 and 43 yards to Wayne Toussant in the first quarter. Isaiah Graham had two 15-yard TD receptions, the second a juggling catch that gave the Bulldogs (2-0) a 38-14 lead with about 3 minutes remaining before halftime.

Anthony added a 41-yard TD pass to Jawaun Johnsonand bulled into the end zone from the 1 to stretch the lead to 52-24 late in the third quarter.

Anthony finished 17-of-30 passing for 340 yards.

Bailey Zappe was 37 of 58 for 406 yards passing and threw five touchdown passes – each from inside the 6 – and had an interception to lead Houston Baptist (0-3). Jerreth Sterns made 14 catches for 138 yards and three TDs, while Ben Ratzlaff had 10 receptions for 127 yards and two scores.

Zappe has thrown 16 touchdowns with only two intereptions in six career games against FBS opponents.

Attendance was limited to 7,140 (25% capacity) for the 28,019 seat-Joe Aillet Stadium. Face masks were required and tailgating was prohibited.