Albany holds off New Hampshire 24-20 in CAA opener

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) – Jeff Undercuffler passed for 192 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and the Albany defense held off New Hampshire in the final 1:07 for a 24-20 win in the season and Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Great Danes, ranked No. 13 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter on Undercuffler’s 9-yard TD pass to Karl Mofor and extended it to 24-14 on Dylan Burns’ 37-yard field goal early in the fourth.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 24-20 on Max Brosmer’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne with 6:48 left.

Albany botched a punt that was compounded by a penalty, allowing New Hampshire to start its drive at the Great Danes 7 with 1:07 left. The Wildcats turned it over on downs after two 5-yard penalties and four incomplete passes. Albany then ran out the clock.

Brosmer passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

