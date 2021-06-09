Alabama, Boston College set football matchups for 2031, 2034

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Alabama and Boston College have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2034 seasons.

The schools announced Wednesday that the first game will take place in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13, 2031. The Eagles will visit Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 16, 2034.

It will mark the first games between the programs since a series in the 1983 and 1984 seasons in Foxboro, Massachusetts and Birmingham, Alabama.

Boston College has won three of the previous four meetings.

Alabama announced two games with Oklahoma State on Tuesday, set for 2028 and 2029.

—

