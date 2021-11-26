Air Force sticks to ground game, beats UNLV 48-14

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, Emmanuel Michel ran for 123 yards and a score as Air Force rolled up 511 yards on the ground to defeat UNLV 48-14 in a season-ender on Friday.

Michel carried 12 times and scored from the 2-yard line in the third quarter as 14 players ran the ball for the Falcons (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West Conference). Air Force attempted no passes but had 69 running plays and more than a 20-minute advantage in time of possession.

Roberts scored both his touchdowns in the first quarter, scoring on runs of 1 and 3 yards.

Brandon Lewis scored in the second quarter as Air Force gained 181 yards on the ground in the first half, leading 24-0. Lewis took a pitch right and flashed through a holein the line, accelerating down the far sideline for a 41-yard touchdown run.

The Falcons had rolled up 413 yards rushing after three quarters, carrying a 41-7 lead into the fourth. Air Force finished tied atop the conference’s Mountain Division standings with Utah State but lost to the Aggies by four points in September.

Charles Williams carried 16 times for 137 yards and scored both touchdowns for UNLV (2-10, 2-6). Justin Rogers was 8-for-18 passing for 127 yards.

