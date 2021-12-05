Air Force, Louisville to meet in First Responder Bowl

Air Force (9-3, Mountain West) vs. Louisville (6-6. ACC), Dec. 28, 3:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dallas

TOP PLAYERS

Air Force: Brad Roberts, 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing. QB Haaziq Daniels, 932 yards passing and five touchdowns passing; 705 yards and nine touchdowns rushing. LB Vince Sanford, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks.

Louisville: QB Malik Cunningham, 2,734 yards and 18 TDs passing; 968 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing. LB Yasir Abdullah, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks.

NOTABLE

Air Force: The Falcons lead the nation in rushing with 341.6 yards per game. They have outrushed all 12 opponents this season and have gone over 400 yards five times. Air Force ran for 511 yards in the regular-season finale against UNLV and didn’t throw a pass.

Louisville: Cunningham passed for 303 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 224 yards and two scores against Duke.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Air Force: First appearance in the First Responder Bowl and 28th bowl game overall.

Louisville: First appearance in the First Responder Bowl and 24th bowl game overall.

