(Stats Perform) – A preseason watch list of 35 players was announced on Thursday for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

All 15 FCS conferences are represented on the watch list, which includes 2021 Buchanan Award recipient Isaiah Land of Florida A&M, 2020 Buchanan Award recipient Jordan Lewis of Southern and 13 other past finalists.

The preseason watch list:

Defensive Linemen

Brevin Allen, Campbell, Sr., 6-4, 265 (2021 Finalist)

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, Jr., 6-3, 230

Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State, R-Jr., 6-3, 265

Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Sr., 6-3, 260

Jonathan Hammond, Davidson, Jr., 6-2, 227

Titus Leo, Wagner, Gr., 6-4, 245 (2020 and 2021 Finalist)

Jordan Lewis, Southern, Jr., 6-3, 195 (2020 Buck Buchanan Award recipient)

Nate Lynn, William & Mary, Jr., 6-3, 255 (2021 Finalist)

Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga, Sr., 6-3, 296 (2021 Finalist)

Clay Patterson, Yale, Jr., 6-3, 267

Kevin Peprah, Sacred Heart, Sr., 6-2, 235

Markel Perry, Sam Houston, R-Sr., 6-2, 220

Josiah Silver, New Hampshire, So., 6-2, 232

B.J. Thompson, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-6, 210

Spencer Waege, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-5, 278

Linebackers

Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW, Gr., 6-0, 240 (2021 Finalist)

Adam Bock, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 215 (2021 Finalist)

Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa, R-Sr., 6-3, 245

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-0, 232 (2021 Finalist)

John Ford II, UT Martin, Gr., 6-3, 230

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., 6-1, 245 (2020 Finalist)

David Hoage, Northern Colorado, Jr., 6-3, 250

Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky, R-Sr., 6-2, 205 (2021 Finalist)

James Kaczor, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 212

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, Sr., 6-4, 215 (2021 Buck Buchanan Award recipient)

Patrick O’Connell, Montana, R-Sr., 6-2, 225 (2021 Finalist)

Stone Snyder, VMI, Sr., 6-3, 240 (2020 and 2021 Finalist)

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, R-Jr., 6-2, 228

Defensive Backs

Anthony Adams, Portland, State, Sr., 6-0, 185 (2019 Finalist)

Montrae Braswell, Missouri State, Jr., 6-0, 190

Justin Ford, Montana, R-Sr., 6-2, 190 (2021 Finalist)

Robby Hauck, Montana, R-Sr., 5-10, 185

Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana, R-Sr., 6-0, 180

Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State, Sr., 5-11, 193

Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware, Sr., 5-11, 195

More players can join the watch list during the regular season, and afterwards a national media panel will select the winner. First awarded in 1995, the Buchanan includes past recipients such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.