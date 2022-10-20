(Stats Perform) – Twenty-five FCS players were named on Thursday to the watch list of the 2022 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The Rice Award, now in its 12th season, is named after legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).

Joining the Jerry Rice Award Watch List:

—=

Quarterback

Ashur Carraha, Stonehill (Northeast)

Cade Chambers, Indiana State (MVFC)

Gevani McCoy, Idaho (Big Sky)

Reese Poffenbarger, UAlbany (CAA)

Noah Walters, North Alabama (ASUN)

—=

Running Back

Ryan Butler, Princeton (Ivy)

Karl Ligon, Southern (SWAC)

Joshua Pitsenberger, Yale (Ivy)

Sam Franklin, UT Martin (Ohio Valley)

Desmond Reid, Western Carolina (Southern)

Jerrell Wimbley, Stephen F. Austin (WAC)

—=

Wide Receiver

Seth Anderson, Charleston Southern (Big South)

Vinson Davis, Charleston Southern (Big South)

Makai Jackson, Saint Francis (Northeast)

Kam Thomas, Austin Peay (ASUN)

—=

Tight End

Josh Cuevas, Cal Poly (Big Sky)

—=

Defensive Line

Kevin Spelman, Valparaiso (Pioneer)

—=

Linebacker

Kohner Cullimore, Southern Utah (WAC)

Kaiden Jones, Nicholls (Southland)

Max U’Ren, North Carolina Central (MEAC)

Mason Woods, Towson (CAA)

—=

Defensive Back

Wedner Cadet, Georgetown (Patriot)

Rex Connors, UC Davis (Big Sky)

Adrian Maddox, Alabama State (SWAC)

—=

Punter

Patrick Rohrbach, Montana (Big Sky)

To be eligible for the Jerry Rice Award, a freshman must be in his first or second academic year and can’t have surpassed four games played in the previous academic year – similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule. More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner following the regular season.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.