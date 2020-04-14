2020 NFL mock draft, FCS-style

(Stats Perform) – It turns out the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t seeking a quarterback atop the NFL Draft.

And what you thought the Washington Redskins are doing at No. 2 is all wrong.

Our annual mock draft, FCS-style, returns to blow up Mel Kiper Jr.’s computer.

Sorry, Mel.

If only FCS players could be drafted this year, here’s how the first round could go on April 23:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton – Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn figures to be the first FCS pick, but there isn’t a need here for a safety. Considering the Bungals rarely look the part, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound All-America tight end is picture perfect.

2. Miami Dolphins (trade from Washington Redskins): Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois – How about that, an early blockbuster. To get the coveted Chinn, the Dolphins package their No. 5 and 26 picks and two former FCS players, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (Eastern Illinois) and defensive end Avery Moss (Youngstown State), in a trade to the Redskins.

3. Detroit Lions: Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State – Few saw this pick coming so early, but it’s hard to argue with selecting an athletic pass rusher who’s coming off three straight FCS national titles.

4. New York Giants: Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State – A wide receiver is tantalizing, but the G-Men stick to the script by selecting an offensive tackle. A big one in the 6-foot-8 3/8 Taylor.

5. Washington Redskins (trade from Miami Dolphins): Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island – Doug Williams is stockpiling quite well, filling a position of need for new coach Ron Rivera. The underclassmen Coulter will stretch the field.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Charlie Taumoepeau, TE/FB/H-back, Portland State – The potential versatility is hard to ignore with, well, we just call him Charlie T.

7. Carolina Panthers: Kyle Murphy, OG, Rhode Island – The Panthers can go in different directions, but new coach Matt Rhule is building from the inside out with a player who finishes plays.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State – Edge rushers are in demand and the FCS class is quite strong at the position.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade from Jacksonville Jaguars): James Robinson, RB, Illinois State – File this one away because the Bucs move up by exchanging their 14th overall pick and 2021 first-round pick. They must have watched Robinson run wild in the FCS playoffs.

10. Cleveland Browns: Dante Olson, ILB, Montana – The 2019 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award recipient racked up 330 tackles in his final two seasons with the Griz. Mercy.

11. New York Jets: Bryce Sterk, DE, Montana State – Clearly, the Jets understand that if a Montana player is selected in the draft, then a Montana State player has to go next, or vice versa.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island – The URI draft triumvirate is completed. Now how did Rhody go 2-10 last season?

13. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State – Many pro days were canceled this year, but if all had been held, Pearson would still have been one of the fastest risers following his performance at Kansas’ event.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Manny Patterson, CB, Maine – There’s an injury concern, but Patterson is so productive when healthy.

15. Denver Broncos: Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State – John Elway likes Rowland’s game-breaking ability as a pass receiver and punt/kickoff returner.

16. Atlanta Falcons: Ron’Dell Carter, DE, James Madison – Sweet, the Falcons are pleased to see Carter still available at 16.

17. Dallas Cowboys: Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell – Rank last in the NFL in punting and Jerry Jones will be thinking replacement. Pechin was the first-team FCS All-American for two straight seasons.

18. Miami Dolphins: Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton – There’s room for a second Ivy League quarterback alongside FitzMagic.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Williams, DT, Wagner – From Staten Island to Vegas – quite the change for the run-stuffing Williams.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth – The first FCS running back selected in the draft – James Robinson – had two 200-yard games last season. The underclassman Guerriero had four.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Gill, OLB, Wagner – Wait a minute, a second draft pick out of Wagner? Ah, Gill is a playmaker and two-time Northeast Conference defensive player of the year.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Luther Kirk, SS, Illinois State – Surprisingly, the Vikings have a bunch of needs. Safety isn’t the most pressing, but the East-West Shrine Bowl standout fits in nicely.

23. New England Patriots: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison – It’s a good thing Billy B held on to Jimmy G to replace TB12. No, wait.

24. New Orleans Saints: Christian Rozeboom, ILB, South Dakota State – Boom Boom ended his career as the third player to become a four-time Missouri Valley Football Conference first-team selection.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Zack Johnson, OG, North Dakota State – Much like the division rival Lions, the Vikes slightly reach down the perceived draft board, but it’s OK when it’s a big ol’ Bison O-lineman.

26. Washington Redskins (trade from Miami Dolphins): Wes Preece, TE, UC Davis – In the FCS draft class, only Adam Trautman (31) had more career touchdown catches among tight ends than Preece (24).

27. Seattle Seahawks: Nasir Player, DE, ETSU – Huh? How is Player still available? The Seahawks believe they have a steal.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Aaron Patrick, OLB, Eastern Kentucky – Imagine Patrick as a 6-foot-4 kicker in high school. He was.

29. Tennessee Titans: Dajour Nesbeth, CB, Tennessee State – The Titans look into their backyard to a cover corner who’s played often at Nissan Stadium.

30. Green Bay Packers: Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State – A third Bison to match Rhode Island (when did you think you’d ever here that?). Sixteen of Ellefson’s 35 career receptions went for TDs.

31. Houston Texans (trade from San Francisco 49ers): Juwan Green, WR, Albany – Without a first-round pick, the wide receiver-seeking Texans trade into the first round by dealing their second-round pick (No. 40 overall) and former Missouri State linebacker Dylan Cole to the 49ers.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Madre Harper, CB, Southern Illinois – The Super Bowl champs like the size and pro day numbers. The name is pretty cool, too.

Picks by conference: Missouri Valley, 8; CAA, 7; Big Sky, 5; Ohio Valley, 4; Northeast, 2; and Big South, Ivy, MEAC, Patriot, Pioneer and Southern, 1 each.

The Bungals, er, Bengals are on the clock to start Round 2 …